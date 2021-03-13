Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 271.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

