Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

NYSE:HII opened at $187.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

