Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 318.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Landstar System worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

LSTR opened at $164.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

