Barclays PLC Buys 20,827 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Proofpoint worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.68.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $126.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,075 shares of company stock worth $6,644,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

