Barclays PLC Buys 39,808 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,808 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

NYSE:FRT opened at $107.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

