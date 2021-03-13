Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 295,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 495,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,697,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,855 shares of company stock valued at $34,990,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

