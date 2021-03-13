Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,127 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 693,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 56,299 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,683,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE REXR opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

