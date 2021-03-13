Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

ARW opened at $105.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

