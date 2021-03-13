Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,728 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $312.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

