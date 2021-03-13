Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,325 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 76.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 15.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CyrusOne by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,781,000 after buying an additional 128,715 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.43. 8,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,482. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.