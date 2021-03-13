Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 492.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,854 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.79. 16,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.