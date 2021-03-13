Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,023 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

EGP opened at $138.78 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.28.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.