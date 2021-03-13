Barclays PLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Chart Industries worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chart Industries by 210.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $296,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 147,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of GTLS opened at $152.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

