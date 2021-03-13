Barclays PLC Has $10.98 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 143.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Imperial Oil worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

