Barclays PLC Has $11.13 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after purchasing an additional 803,900 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,568,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 215,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 138,199 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of KRC opened at $68.83 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

