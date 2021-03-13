Barclays PLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $184.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

