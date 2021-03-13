Barclays PLC Has $11.76 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,636 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.