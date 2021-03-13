Barclays PLC Has $11.82 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Masimo worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $1,638,169.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,140,675.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,614 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,692. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $229.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.77. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

