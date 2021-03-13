Barclays PLC Has $13.65 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Evergy worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 8.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Evergy by 76.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.