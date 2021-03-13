Barclays PLC Has $4.54 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,088 shares of company stock worth $2,676,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NYSE AMN opened at $77.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

