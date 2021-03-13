Barclays PLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of UniFirst worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 74,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $255.17 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.15.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

