Barclays PLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,502 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

LXP opened at $11.45 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

