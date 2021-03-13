Barclays PLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Matson worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $76.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

