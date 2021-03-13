Barclays PLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Korn Ferry worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,651 shares of company stock worth $10,245,256 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE:KFY opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $65.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

