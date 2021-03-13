Barclays PLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after buying an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after buying an additional 1,748,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $14,258,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 481,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITCI. Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $505,808.00. Insiders sold a total of 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $36.54 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

