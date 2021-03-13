Barclays PLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,188 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 238,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,373,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,719,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $1,366,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,740,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,493. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APLS opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

