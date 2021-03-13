Barclays PLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Meritor worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 313,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,234 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTOR opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

