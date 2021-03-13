Barclays PLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of ONE Gas worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OGS. Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

