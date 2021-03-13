Barclays PLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Q2 worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Q2 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Q2 by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Q2 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 655,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,177,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,110 shares of company stock valued at $36,441,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

