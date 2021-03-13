Barclays PLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,206 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

TPH opened at $20.08 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.