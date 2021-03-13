Barclays PLC Has $5 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $39,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,803.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

