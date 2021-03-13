Barclays PLC Has $7.11 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,125 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 49,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $12,967,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. 7,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

