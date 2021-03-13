Barclays PLC Has $8.86 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

SRC stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -528.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

