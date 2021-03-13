Barclays PLC Has $9.18 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,272 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of New Residential Investment worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,536,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 543,502 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.74 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

