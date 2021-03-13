Barclays PLC Has $9.50 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

