Barclays PLC Has $9.69 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allegion worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Allegion by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $115.95 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

