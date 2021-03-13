Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

