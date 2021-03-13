Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,830 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Snap-on worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Snap-on by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Snap-on by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $218.89 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $221.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.43 and a 200 day moving average of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

