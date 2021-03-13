Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,694 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of LivePerson worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 222,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $2,116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,452,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,596 shares of company stock worth $6,684,672 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

