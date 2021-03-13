Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,575 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.47% of Cincinnati Bell worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

