Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Itron worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 469.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after purchasing an additional 360,091 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $122.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

