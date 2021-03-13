Barclays PLC Purchases 104,164 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,164 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin Resources worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

