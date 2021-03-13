Barclays PLC Purchases 15,590 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 153.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Credit Acceptance worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,976,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 197,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 40,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $401.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

