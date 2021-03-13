Barclays PLC Purchases 20,890 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Kimco Realty worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $826,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,401,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

