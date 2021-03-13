Barclays PLC Purchases 392,512 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 136.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,512 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.00% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.