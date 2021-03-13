Barclays PLC Purchases 4,693 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Waters worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Waters by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,719 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Waters by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Shares of WAT opened at $272.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.97 and its 200-day moving average is $237.88. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

