Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 141.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of KBR worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KBR by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in KBR by 857.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 629,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -134.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

