Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.39% of Meritage Homes worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $250,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,852.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,509 shares of company stock worth $313,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.