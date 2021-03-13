Barclays PLC Raises Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Abiomed worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 17.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $282,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $296.28 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.70.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

