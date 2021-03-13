Barclays PLC Raises Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

